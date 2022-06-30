Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
QYLG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.20.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
