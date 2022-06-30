Global X Social Media ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter.

