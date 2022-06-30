Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

