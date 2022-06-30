Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76.

