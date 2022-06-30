Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GRMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 667,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining (Get Rating)
