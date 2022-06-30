Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 667,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Goldrich Mining alerts:

About Goldrich Mining (Get Rating)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.