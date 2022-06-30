Golem Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Golem has a market cap of $229.73 million and approximately $25.31 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golem

GLM is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

