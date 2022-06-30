Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDFF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

