Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Shares Down 0.5%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.