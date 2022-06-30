Governor DAO Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $433,119.90 and $8,978.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.