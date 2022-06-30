GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 2,827 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,406. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

