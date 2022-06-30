GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

