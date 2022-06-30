GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 142,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,237. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

