GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,833,000 after buying an additional 57,733 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,788. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

