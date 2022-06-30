GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.75. 742,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,171,719. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

