GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.64. 16,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $295.59 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

