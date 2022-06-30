GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE WM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.78. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

