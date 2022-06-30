GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,554. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

