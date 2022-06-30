Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

