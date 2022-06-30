Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,849,345 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.73.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
