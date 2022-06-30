Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,849,345 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

