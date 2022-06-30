Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GPLB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. Green Planet Bioengineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.
Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
