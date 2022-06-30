Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.84

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

