Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 2.3%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €23.46 ($24.96) and last traded at €23.60 ($25.11). 22,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.16 ($25.70).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Grenke in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($41.17) target price on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.09.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

