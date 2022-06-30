Grin Price Reaches $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $48,941.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,448.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,099.99 or 0.05379230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00269180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00570196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00074488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00513193 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

