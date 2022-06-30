Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading 2% Higher

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 130,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.37%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

