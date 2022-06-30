Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 34,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

