H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Raised to SEK 145 at Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 140 to SEK 145 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale increased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 755,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.