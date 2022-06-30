Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HAPP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,949. Happiness Development Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

