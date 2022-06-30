Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $490.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $552.26 and its 200 day moving average is $585.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.