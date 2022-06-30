Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

