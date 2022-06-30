Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 999 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

