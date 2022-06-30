Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

