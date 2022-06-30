Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

