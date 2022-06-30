Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.