Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $349.64 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.13 and a 200 day moving average of $397.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.