Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

