Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VOE opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

