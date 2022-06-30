Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

