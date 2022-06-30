Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 57,503 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $36.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.