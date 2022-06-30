Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.