Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.