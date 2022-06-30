Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

