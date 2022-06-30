Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 9,028 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $334.75 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.67. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

