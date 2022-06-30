Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QCOM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

