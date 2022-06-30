Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,194 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.