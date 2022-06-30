Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,288 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $199.43 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

