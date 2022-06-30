Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 37,584 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,584 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

