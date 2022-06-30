Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,898 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Shares of ADI opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,461. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

