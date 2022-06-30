Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 59,756 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 105,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

