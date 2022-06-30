Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,051 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

