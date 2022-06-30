Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 1.87% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

