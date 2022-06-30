Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after buying an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after buying an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,085. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

